Lifestyle

Jennifer Lawrence returns to indie roots with post-hiatus ‘Causeway’

10 October 2022 - 08:15 By Hanna Rantala
Jennifer Lawrence attends the 'Causeway' European premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival, on October 8 2022 in London, England.
Jennifer Lawrence attends the 'Causeway' European premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival, on October 8 2022 in London, England.
Image: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI

Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence plays a soldier struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and past trauma in Causeway, an indie drama which also marks the Hollywood star’s debut as a producer.

The film sees Lawrence’s character, Lynsey, returning from Afghanistan with a debilitating brain injury sustained in an attack. Reluctantly returning to her hometown and her mother’s house to recover, she befriends a local car mechanic (played by Brian Tyree Henry) and finds comfort and cure in the unlikely friendship.

Directed by Lila Neugebauer, the movie was shot before the Covid-19 pandemic and put an end to Lawrence’s brief break from acting.

“I love Marvel movies or superhero movies as much as the next person, but there was something that was so refreshing. I hadn’t seen something like that since Winter’s Bone,” she said, referring to the 2010 movie that won Lawrence her first Oscar nomination.

“I felt adamant that I really want to make this. I didn’t know when because I was on my hiatus. After having dinner with Lila, I knew she was the person, and we were shooting three months later,” Lawrence told Reuters at the film’s London Film Festival premiere on Saturday.

The pandemic allowed the film team to fine tune and sit with the movie. Like her character, Lawrence, who became a mother earlier this year, said she went through a transformation.

“I started the film when I was engaged. I came back married and pregnant.  I personally had such a different perception of staying, of home,” Lawrence said, adding she was “absolutely” eager to produce more movies.

Causeway starts streaming on Apple TV+ on November 4.

Reuters

