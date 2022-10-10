Six reasons why iStore is the best place to get your new iPhone
iStore customers can enjoy the benefit of upgrading their iPhone in store every year, free iCare Plus, technical support from trained experts and much more
iStore aims to give iPhone users the best experience through various cellular contract deals, efficient service and exclusive benefits — all under one roof.
Here are some of the reasons why iStore is the best place to get your new iPhone:
Get a new iPhone every year
You can now trade in and upgrade your Telkom iPhone contract annually at iStore, which means you don’t need to wait two years to get the latest iPhone. Choose a new iPhone every 12 months and take your pick from one of Telkom's great value contract deals.
You don’t need to go anywhere else to upgrade your iPhone
It’s easier than before to upgrade your iPhone to the latest model at iStore. No matter where you originally signed up for your personal or business contract, you can get your upgrade on Vodacom, MTN, or Telkom. Trained experts, who are as passionate about the innovative features and benefits of the iPhone as you are, will help you evaluate the options and make the best choice.
Save thousands of rands by trading in
If your iPhone is in good to great condition, you can get up to R20,000 cash back if you trade in and upgrade to a new cellphone contract at any iStore. All you have to do is bring your iPhone in for evaluation and you’ll be rewarded with the best in market trade-in value.
Get peace of mind with free iCare Plus extended warranty
iCare Plus is an extended two-year warranty that includes a screen replacement, and best of all, it won’t cost you a cent when you upgrade to a new iPhone at iStore. iCare Plus is valued at R1,999.
Upgrade your iPhone from the comfort of home
If you’d prefer to keep your social distance while upgrading your iPhone, iStore makes it easy with an online upgrade service. No matter where you originally signed up for your contract, you can apply for your upgrade on Vodacom, MTN, or Telkom. You’ll enjoy free same-day courier delivery straight from iStore to your doorstep, once your deal goes through.
Get free expert technical support and training
One of the joys of owning an iPhone is the easy-to-use interface. But if you ever need support or have a technical question or issue, iStore’s trained technicians will be happy to help you — at no cost.
