Six reasons why iStore is the best place to get your new iPhone

iStore aims to give iPhone users the best experience through various cellular contract deals, efficient service and exclusive benefits — all under one roof.

Here are some of the reasons why iStore is the best place to get your new iPhone:

Get a new iPhone every year

You can now trade in and upgrade your Telkom iPhone contract annually at iStore, which means you don’t need to wait two years to get the latest iPhone. Choose a new iPhone every 12 months and take your pick from one of Telkom's great value contract deals.

You don’t need to go anywhere else to upgrade your iPhone

It’s easier than before to upgrade your iPhone to the latest model at iStore. No matter where you originally signed up for your personal or business contract, you can get your upgrade on Vodacom, MTN, or Telkom. Trained experts, who are as passionate about the innovative features and benefits of the iPhone as you are, will help you evaluate the options and make the best choice.

Save thousands of rands by trading in

If your iPhone is in good to great condition, you can get up to R20,000 cash back if you trade in and upgrade to a new cellphone contract at any iStore. All you have to do is bring your iPhone in for evaluation and you’ll be rewarded with the best in market trade-in value.