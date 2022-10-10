Netflix’s ‘The Wonder’ explores science versus religion

Making her new psychological period thriller The Wonder was a lesson in reining in her spirit and holding her tongue, says British star Florence Pugh.
Pugh plays English nurse Lib who travels to a remote Irish village in 1862 to “watch” a young girl who is fasting.
Lib and a nun have been hired to take turns to observe the 11-year-old, who claims to not have eaten for four months, surviving on “manna from heaven”. They are to present their findings to a committee of local men after two weeks.
With the healthy girl regarded a religious wonder and quickly becoming a local celebrity, Lib sets out to discover the truth behind her claims, much to the disapproval of many in the community.
“For me it is a conversation and a conflict about science versus religion, something we are dealing with now. It is a tale literally as old as time,” Pugh told Reuters at the movie’s London Film Festival premiere on Friday.
“We have a strong, stubborn woman who knows she is right in certain aspects, unable to talk her truth. To me it was more about biting my own tongue. All the films I love doing is me getting in there and going in guns blazing, and I couldn’t in this one because ultimately at that time it wouldn’t happen.”
Based on a novel of the same name by Room writer Emma Donoghue, The Wonder opens with a behind-the-scenes look at the film set, with a voice-over inviting audiences to believe in the story.
“It is a little framing so people can be aware they are being exposed to the power of fiction, which is exactly what the film is about, the stories the characters are trapped in, or the stories they choose so they can reach new levels of freedom,” said the film’s director, Chilean filmmaker Sebastian Lelio.
The Wonder launches on Netflix on November 16.
