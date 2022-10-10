But what the latest pair loses in displacement, it makes up for in output and acceleration. On paper, anyway. The 1,991cc unit in the C43 produces 300kW with an additional, brief boost of 10kW. Torque is rated at 500Nm. It uses an electric exhaust gas turbocharger, powered by a 48-volt system, which also powers a belt-driven starter-generator.
SA debut for new Mercedes-AMG C43 and C63
Car Twitter can be especially unkind. And last Mercedes-AMG seemed to be the subject of derision among most local car fans, over the acoustic features of the new four-cylinder C43 and C63 models.
At an event in East London (our invitation got lost); the automaker gave attendees passenger rides and a live demonstration. Videos were captured, of course. From social media reactions, it would be fair to say that South African enthusiasts are largely unmoved by the shift from six and eight cylinder options to four.
But what the latest pair loses in displacement, it makes up for in output and acceleration. On paper, anyway. The 1,991cc unit in the C43 produces 300kW with an additional, brief boost of 10kW. Torque is rated at 500Nm. It uses an electric exhaust gas turbocharger, powered by a 48-volt system, which also powers a belt-driven starter-generator.
Claimed 0-100km/h sprint time is 4.6 seconds, with a top speed of 250km/h that can be de-limited to 265km/h.
A nine-speed, multi-clutch automatic is on duty, while the 4MATIC+ permanent all-wheel drive system distributes torque between front and rear on a 31/69 split. Four-wheel steering is standard fare, promising greater agility, sharper turning response and easier manoeuvrability around town.
The six-cylinder motor in the outgoing C43 had a throaty growl to it, which Mercedes-AMG has tried to replicate with the fitment of a fettled exhaust system, linked to the various driving modes on offer. In addition, the acoustics are plumbed into the cabin, for occupants' pleasure.
Although it uses the same engine as the C43, the C63 S E Perfomance (its official title) ups the ante considerably, with a 150kW motor at the rear axle, powered by a 6.1kWh battery. Together with the engine, total system output is a whopping 500kW and 1,020Nm, with a quoted 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.4 seconds. Top speed is 280km/h.
The commonality with the C43 includes rear-axle steering, a nine-speed transmission and all-wheel drive. A two-speed transmission at the rear axle facilitates output from the electric motor. The C63 is a plug-in hybrid, with a full-electric range of 13km, useful for quick commutes to the grocery store. The model also boasts an "acoustic vehicle alerting system" which comprises an exterior speaker system.
The W205 and W204 version of the C63 were known for being brutish, theatrical and with a propensity for sideways action. The new vehicle certainly looks to be a more progressive, sharper and environmentally-friendly animal. Whether aficionados warm up to this evolved character remains to be seen.
Some may still take solace in the fact that chief rivals, the BMW M3 and Audi RS4, remain powered by (relatively) loud six-cylinder power sources, eschewing electrification for the time being.
Pricing for the C43 will be announced in December and in the case of the C63, towards the end of 2023.
