Lifestyle

‘They’re doing great’: Prince Harry shares update on Archie, Lilibet

11 October 2022 - 13:30
Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
Prince Harry.
Image: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has given an update on his children, Archie and Lilibet, revealing they are “doing great”.

The prince revealed this during a video call with the winners of this year's WellChild awards.

The duke and his wife, Meghan, were scheduled to attend the ceremony during their whirlwind tour of the UK and Germany in September, but were unable to after the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

On Monday, the organisation released a video of the conversation the duke had with the recipients and their families.

The awards, run by WellChild, “celebrate the resilience of children living with serious illnesses or complex conditions and honour the dedication of those individuals who go the extra mile to help them and their families”, according to the organisation.

In a conversation with a winner, named Henry after the prince, Harry was asked how the tots were doing.

“They're doing great,” he said before expounding. “Archie is very busy and Lili is learning to use her voice — which is great.”

The duke went on to encourage his namesake to continue being brave for his parents and younger brother.

In another conversation, a winner taught the duke how to say his name in sign language and even gifted his children a bag with sign symbols.

WellChild is a British charity for seriously ill children.

