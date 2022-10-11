‘They’re doing great’: Prince Harry shares update on Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has given an update on his children, Archie and Lilibet, revealing they are “doing great”.

The prince revealed this during a video call with the winners of this year's WellChild awards.

The duke and his wife, Meghan, were scheduled to attend the ceremony during their whirlwind tour of the UK and Germany in September, but were unable to after the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

On Monday, the organisation released a video of the conversation the duke had with the recipients and their families.

The awards, run by WellChild, “celebrate the resilience of children living with serious illnesses or complex conditions and honour the dedication of those individuals who go the extra mile to help them and their families”, according to the organisation.