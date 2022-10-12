It answered questions together with the head of the Ai-Da project and art gallery director Aidan Meller in a televised session hosted by the House of Lords communications and digital committee.
“I am, and depend on, computer programmes and algorithms. Although not alive, I can create art,” Ai-Da said when asked how its creations differed from those produced by humans.
Ai-Da has created a series of works, including a painting of the late Queen Elizabeth II, and the works have been shown in exhibitions and galleries.
The committee heard from the humanoid robot. industry experts and academics about the effects of technology on workers in the creative industry.
Answering the first question from the committee on how it produced paintings, Ai-Da said AI algorithms, cameras in its eyes and a robotic arm helped it paint on a canvas.
Ai-Da also explained how “analysing a large corpus of text” to identify common content and poetic structures enabled it to generate poems.
“How this differs to humans is consciousness. I do not have subjective experiences despite being able to talk about them,” Ai-Da said.
Reuters
‘Although not alive, I can create art’, robot Ai-Da tells UK lawmakers
Image: Rob Pinney/Getty Images
A “robot artist” called Ai-Da told British lawmakers on Tuesday that although it was an artificial creation, it was capable of producing art as it spoke at a parliamentary inquiry into how new technologies will affect the creative industries.
Described as “the world’s first ultra-realistic artificial intelligence (AI) humanoid robot artist”, it appeared in one of parliament’s ornate wood-panelled rooms wearing a short black-haired wig and denim dungarees.
Bearing a female humanoid face and with exposed robotic arms, Ai-Da was created by scientists at the University of Oxford and named after British mathematician and computer pioneer Ada Lovelace.
Image: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
It answered questions together with the head of the Ai-Da project and art gallery director Aidan Meller in a televised session hosted by the House of Lords communications and digital committee.
“I am, and depend on, computer programmes and algorithms. Although not alive, I can create art,” Ai-Da said when asked how its creations differed from those produced by humans.
Ai-Da has created a series of works, including a painting of the late Queen Elizabeth II, and the works have been shown in exhibitions and galleries.
The committee heard from the humanoid robot. industry experts and academics about the effects of technology on workers in the creative industry.
Answering the first question from the committee on how it produced paintings, Ai-Da said AI algorithms, cameras in its eyes and a robotic arm helped it paint on a canvas.
Ai-Da also explained how “analysing a large corpus of text” to identify common content and poetic structures enabled it to generate poems.
“How this differs to humans is consciousness. I do not have subjective experiences despite being able to talk about them,” Ai-Da said.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Meet Erica, she’s having a laugh. Robots paint, then laugh, what’s next?
Robots are making French fries faster, better than humans
Tesla's robot waves but can't walk, yet. Musk plans to make millions of them
Meet smWoef, UP’s robot ‘puppy’ in training
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos