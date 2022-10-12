Lifestyle

‘Although not alive, I can create art’, robot Ai-Da tells UK lawmakers

12 October 2022 - 07:34 By Farouq Suleiman
Ai-Da Robot, billed as the world's first ultra-realistic humanoid robot artist, in a committee room in the House of Lords on October 11 2022 in London, England.
Ai-Da Robot, billed as the world's first ultra-realistic humanoid robot artist, in a committee room in the House of Lords on October 11 2022 in London, England.
Image: Rob Pinney/Getty Images

A “robot artist” called Ai-Da told British lawmakers on Tuesday that although it was an artificial creation, it was capable of producing art as it spoke at a parliamentary inquiry into how new technologies will affect the creative industries.

Described as “the world’s first ultra-realistic artificial intelligence (AI) humanoid robot artist”, it appeared in one of parliament’s ornate wood-panelled rooms wearing a short black-haired wig and denim dungarees.

Bearing a female humanoid face and with exposed robotic arms, Ai-Da was created by scientists at the University of Oxford and named after British mathematician and computer pioneer Ada Lovelace.

Ai-Da in front of one of 'her' artworks during the 'Ai-Da: The World's First Robot Artist' press view at Design Museum on May 18 2021 in London, England.
Ai-Da in front of one of 'her' artworks during the 'Ai-Da: The World's First Robot Artist' press view at Design Museum on May 18 2021 in London, England.
Image: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

It answered questions together with the head of the Ai-Da project and art gallery director Aidan Meller in a televised session hosted by the House of Lords communications and digital committee.

“I am, and depend on, computer programmes and algorithms. Although not alive, I can  create art,” Ai-Da said when asked how its creations differed from those produced by humans.

Ai-Da has created a series of works, including a painting of the late Queen Elizabeth II, and the works have been shown in exhibitions and galleries.

The committee heard from the humanoid robot. industry experts and academics about the effects of technology on workers in the creative industry.

Answering the first question from the committee on how it produced paintings, Ai-Da said AI algorithms, cameras in its eyes and a robotic arm helped it paint on a canvas.

Ai-Da also explained how “analysing a large corpus of text” to identify common content and poetic structures enabled it to generate poems.

“How this differs to humans is consciousness. I do not have subjective experiences despite being able to talk about them,” Ai-Da said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Meet Erica, she’s having a laugh. Robots paint, then laugh, what’s next?

More than 80% of the time Erica responded correctly with a chuckle or laughing out loud
Science
3 weeks ago

Robots are making French fries faster, better than humans

Fast-food French fries and onion rings are going high-tech.
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Tesla's robot waves but can't walk, yet. Musk plans to make millions of them

Tesla CEO Elon Musk showed off on Friday a prototype of its humanoid robot 'Optimus', predicting the electric vehicle maker would be able to produce ...
News
1 week ago

Meet smWoef, UP’s robot ‘puppy’ in training

The robot dog can track and analyse smell, measure air quality, dance and collect data from crime scenes
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Kanye West’s return to Twitter lasts one day after account is locked Lifestyle
  2. Need weekend plans? Three exhibitions to see in Joburg this October Lifestyle
  3. Ayanda Thabethe’s recipe for success is one to savour Lifestyle
  4. NDUMISO NGCOBO | Trevor Noah’s got a white girlfriend and everyone has ... Lifestyle
  5. A haunting holiday inside Namibia's Skeleton Coast National Park Travel

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations