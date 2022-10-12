Lifestyle

Damien Hirst burns artworks

Collectors pick their NFTs instead

12 October 2022 - 07:42 By Marie-Louise Gumuchian and Will Russell
British artist Damien Hirst takes part in a burn event which is part of his latest NFT exhibition "The Currency", in London on October 11 2022.
British artist Damien Hirst takes part in a burn event which is part of his latest NFT exhibition "The Currency", in London on October 11 2022.
Image: HANNAH MCKAY/Reuters

Britain's Damien Hirst started burning hundreds of his artworks on Tuesday after collectors chose instead to keep their non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which are blockchain-based assets representing their digital images.

Hirst, who found fame amid the 1990s Young British Artist scene, launched his first NFT collection The Currency — 10,000 NFTs corresponding to 10,000 original artworks depicting colourful spots — in July 2021.

Collectors had to choose between keeping the NFT, which reportedly sold for $2,000 ( R36,322), or swapping it for the physical artwork. Around 5,149 picked the latter while 4,851 opted for the NFTs, according to London's Newport Street Gallery.

It said artworks for non-exchanged NFTs would be destroyed and vice versa.

Hirst told his Instagram followers on Monday he would burn 1,000 artworks on Tuesday.

Live-streaming the event, the Turner Prize winner and assistants used tongs to deposit individual pieces stacked in piles into fireplaces in the gallery while onlookers watched.

“A lot of people think I’m burning millions of dollars of art but I’m not. I’m completing the transformation of these physical artworks into NFTs by burning the physical versions,” Hirst wrote on Instagram on Monday.

“The value of art digital or physical, which is hard to define at the best of times, will not be lost. It will be transferred to the NFT as soon as they are burnt.”

The artworks, created in 2016 with enamel paint on handmade paper and each numbered, titled, stamped and signed, will be burned until The Currency exhibition closes on October 30.

NFTs soared in popularity last year as crypto-rich speculators sought to cash in on rising prices but sales volumes have fallen more recently.

Hirst, 57, is known for his divisive works, which include The Physical Impossibility of Death in the Mind of Someone Living, consisting of a dead shark floating in formaldehyde and Mother and Child, Divided, a bisected cow and calf.

He is also famous for his spot paintings and For The Love Of God, a platinum cast of an 18th-century human skull encrusted with diamonds.

Asked how he felt to be burning the works, Hirst said: “It feels good. Better than I expected.”

Reuters

READ MORE:

Andy Warhol’s paintings inspired by Prince photo at issue in case before US Supreme Court

At stake is 'fair use' of another's work in copyright law as court mulls line between art and theft.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Need weekend plans? Three exhibitions to see in Joburg this October

Catch Anton Smit's impressive 'Colossal' and the fifth SculptX before it's too late - and swing past Everard Read for their summer group exhibition
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Thebe Magugu, FAKA and more: how Andile Buka creates his images

Andile Buka’s poignant work has been celebrated in a number of local art spaces and books. We speak to the creative about what goes into creating his ...
Lifestyle
6 days ago

IN PICS | First look at ‘part cosmic, earthly’ Lamu Space Station

A creative project based on Lamu rejects the current space-fantasy vision in favour of a far more earthbound one.
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Kanye West’s return to Twitter lasts one day after account is locked Lifestyle
  2. Date set for King Charles’ coronation — the same day as Archie’s birthday Lifestyle
  3. Need weekend plans? Three exhibitions to see in Joburg this October Lifestyle
  4. Ayanda Thabethe’s recipe for success is one to savour Lifestyle
  5. NDUMISO NGCOBO | Trevor Noah’s got a white girlfriend and everyone has ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations