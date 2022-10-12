“They cofounded Archewell Foundation in 2020 with a mission to uplift and unite communities. In a short time, they have done so in remarkable ways, from supporting Afghan refugees seeking resettlement to uplifting families in the US in need of paid parental leave, investing in organisations working in Ukraine, to partnering with the NAACP to create the first-ever digital civil rights award, working with the World Health Organisation, people’s vaccine and Global Citizen to champion vaccine access globally, to raising funds to purchase doses for frontline health workers, among many other initiatives.
“When the duke and duchess accepted our award laureate invitation in March, we were thrilled. The couple has always stood out for their willingness to speak up and change the narrative on racial justice and mental health around the world.
“They embody the type of moral courage my father once called the ‘one essential, vital quality for those who seek to change a world that yields most painfully to change’.”
The Robert F Kennedy Ripple of Hope award has honoured exemplary leaders across government, business, advocacy and entertainment who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to social change and worked to protect and advance equity, justice and human rights.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Sussexes honoured with Ripple of Hope award for ‘work on racial justice, mental health’
Image: Molly Darlington/Reuters
The year keeps getting better for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The popular royal couple have been unveiled as this year’s laureates of the Robert F Kennedy Ripple of Hope award for their “work on racial justice, mental health and other social impact initiatives through their Archewell Foundation”.
The honour was announced by the organisation on Tuesday, which also confirmed the two will be honoured alongside previously announced laureates Frank Baker, co-founder and managing partner of Siris, Brian Moynihan, chair of the board and CEO of Bank of America and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The organisation said the decision to honour the couple was because they have “demonstrated a lifelong commitment to building strong and equitable communities, advancing the global dialogue around mental health, and advocating for a better world — both on and offline.
WATCH | Harry and Meghan’s whirlwind tour of the UK and Germany
“They cofounded Archewell Foundation in 2020 with a mission to uplift and unite communities. In a short time, they have done so in remarkable ways, from supporting Afghan refugees seeking resettlement to uplifting families in the US in need of paid parental leave, investing in organisations working in Ukraine, to partnering with the NAACP to create the first-ever digital civil rights award, working with the World Health Organisation, people’s vaccine and Global Citizen to champion vaccine access globally, to raising funds to purchase doses for frontline health workers, among many other initiatives.
“When the duke and duchess accepted our award laureate invitation in March, we were thrilled. The couple has always stood out for their willingness to speak up and change the narrative on racial justice and mental health around the world.
“They embody the type of moral courage my father once called the ‘one essential, vital quality for those who seek to change a world that yields most painfully to change’.”
The Robert F Kennedy Ripple of Hope award has honoured exemplary leaders across government, business, advocacy and entertainment who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to social change and worked to protect and advance equity, justice and human rights.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
‘They’re doing great’: Prince Harry shares update on Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry among high-profile celebs suing UK paper group
Harry marks first birthday without beloved ‘granny’ Queen Elizabeth
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos