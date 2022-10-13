Lifestyle

Africa's largest rebounding studio has opened in Joburg. But what is it?

First popularised by Nasa in the 1980s, rebounding became a fitness trend at the start of the pandemic

13 October 2022 - 15:09
Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
Rebounding involves jumping on a small trampoline.
Rebounding involves jumping on a small trampoline.
Image: Supplied

Last month, fitness maven Lisa Raleigh opened the biggest rebounding studio in Africa. A certified personal trainer and nutrition coach, Raleigh is the founder of bounti, a fitness programme which combines rebound exercise with other forms of strength and conditioning.

The new studio in Bryanston can accommodate 100 people and caters to all levels. You can join in-person or sign up for virtual workouts if you have a rebounder at home.

In short, rebounding involves jumping on a small trampoline (a rebounder) for a cardio workout.

It became a popular fitness trend at the beginning of the pandemic when people were in lockdown and looking for ways to exercise in the confines of their homes.

Founder of bounti Lisa Raleigh.
Founder of bounti Lisa Raleigh.
Image: Supplied

Covid might have created renewed interest in rebounding but the idea took off in the 1980s after Nasa conducted research on how different exercises assisted astronauts in regaining loss of muscle and bone after returning from space. Publishing their findings in the Journal of Applied Physiology, they concluded that jumping on a trampoline proved more effective than running.

When done properly, it is a low-impact full-body workout. Variations combine jumping on a trampoline with elements of aerobics, strength training and Pilates.

Apart from those outlined by Nasa, other reported benefits include improved balance, fitness levels and endurance, and lymphatic system stimulation.

Curious to try rebounding, I joined a marathon at the new studio ahead of its opening and found it was more difficult than expected.

If you’ve jumped on a trampoline as an adult, you might have found you were out of breath quicker than you remember being as a child. It also requires balance, stamina and control to jump, keep up with the instructor’s rhythm and execute the sequences properly.

At times I felt silly — I certainly giggled more than I would during a standard visit to the gym — and judging from the muscle stiffness the next day, it offered a full-body workout not to be scoffed at. They say it's good to laugh at yourself, and if exercise has an added element of fun, I'm all for it.

If you’d like to check it out for yourself, visit Lisa Raleigh’s website for more information. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Feeling stressed? Experts suggest workouts can be tailored to suit your mood

Exercise tailored to suit your mood? This may be possible, according to experts who suggest workouts can be tailored to help cope with certain moods.
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Dance this weekend — it’s good for you in more ways than you know

Nkateko “Takkies” Dinwiddy, Bontle Modiselle and Mpho LePantsula on being dance fitness instructors
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Trekking to Everest Base Camp: what it's really like and how you can do it too

For many enthusiasts, the trek to Base Camp is the holy grail of hiking trails. Here we look at the highs, the lows and what you need to know to do ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Date set for King Charles’ coronation — the same day as Archie’s birthday Lifestyle
  2. Kanye West’s return to Twitter lasts one day after account is locked Lifestyle
  3. Four South African bars listed in world’s top 100 Food
  4. A haunting holiday inside Namibia's Skeleton Coast National Park Travel
  5. Ayanda Thabethe’s recipe for success is one to savour Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations