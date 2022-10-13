Africa's largest rebounding studio has opened in Joburg. But what is it?
First popularised by Nasa in the 1980s, rebounding became a fitness trend at the start of the pandemic
Last month, fitness maven Lisa Raleigh opened the biggest rebounding studio in Africa. A certified personal trainer and nutrition coach, Raleigh is the founder of bounti, a fitness programme which combines rebound exercise with other forms of strength and conditioning.
The new studio in Bryanston can accommodate 100 people and caters to all levels. You can join in-person or sign up for virtual workouts if you have a rebounder at home.
In short, rebounding involves jumping on a small trampoline (a rebounder) for a cardio workout.
It became a popular fitness trend at the beginning of the pandemic when people were in lockdown and looking for ways to exercise in the confines of their homes.
Covid might have created renewed interest in rebounding but the idea took off in the 1980s after Nasa conducted research on how different exercises assisted astronauts in regaining loss of muscle and bone after returning from space. Publishing their findings in the Journal of Applied Physiology, they concluded that jumping on a trampoline proved more effective than running.
When done properly, it is a low-impact full-body workout. Variations combine jumping on a trampoline with elements of aerobics, strength training and Pilates.
Apart from those outlined by Nasa, other reported benefits include improved balance, fitness levels and endurance, and lymphatic system stimulation.
Curious to try rebounding, I joined a marathon at the new studio ahead of its opening and found it was more difficult than expected.
If you’ve jumped on a trampoline as an adult, you might have found you were out of breath quicker than you remember being as a child. It also requires balance, stamina and control to jump, keep up with the instructor’s rhythm and execute the sequences properly.
At times I felt silly — I certainly giggled more than I would during a standard visit to the gym — and judging from the muscle stiffness the next day, it offered a full-body workout not to be scoffed at. They say it's good to laugh at yourself, and if exercise has an added element of fun, I'm all for it.
If you’d like to check it out for yourself, visit Lisa Raleigh’s website for more information.