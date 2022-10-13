Africa's largest rebounding studio has opened in Joburg. But what is it?

Last month, fitness maven Lisa Raleigh opened the biggest rebounding studio in Africa. A certified personal trainer and nutrition coach, Raleigh is the founder of bounti, a fitness programme which combines rebound exercise with other forms of strength and conditioning.

The new studio in Bryanston can accommodate 100 people and caters to all levels. You can join in-person or sign up for virtual workouts if you have a rebounder at home.

In short, rebounding involves jumping on a small trampoline (a rebounder) for a cardio workout.

It became a popular fitness trend at the beginning of the pandemic when people were in lockdown and looking for ways to exercise in the confines of their homes.