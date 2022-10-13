Pristine Sea Point development offers connected, convenient urban living
The Three43 On B apartments allows residents to coexist in a residential and multifunctional space where city and seaside aesthetics meet
As the world undergoes an urbanisation revolution, millions of people are looking to settle down in connected, intuitively designed apartments that offer a reinvented idea of a neighbourhood — within a city of the future.
Cities of the future is a concept to improve property development and reimagine accessibility and safety as more people make the move to urban areas. This shift in design of living spaces gives residents streamlined access to accessible pricing, safer public spaces and streets, inclusive design and planning processes, and equitable neighbourhood and inner-city development. This is in a bid to address challenges related to infrastructure, changing lifestyles, demographic changes and sustainability.
The future cities concept will affect how people live and interact with the community and businesses around them, leveraged with technology and innovative planning strategies, to create a city that acts as a living organism with the ability to connect with its residents and itself.
The benefits of developing a city of the future include:
- An effective and efficient use of resources;
- Making the most of information and communication technologies to improve service levels;
- Fostering partnerships to reduce crime and improve citizens’ wellbeing;
- A reduction in the environmental footprint leading to greater sustainability;
- Infrastructure improvement; and
- The potential for enhanced socioeconomic growth.
Launching in October, Blok’s latest development Three43 On B takes all aspects of the future cities concept into account to combine city and seaside aesthetics in thoughtfully designed apartments. These apartments are fully equipped to provide residents with a connected and convenient environment, nestled in the heart of Sea Point.
Three43 On B is Blok's 15th development and continues the evolution of property development that extends living spaces beyond the front door. Residents have the option to enjoy the bustling restaurant-lined streets, promenade walkways, outdoor gyms and green spaces in the area.
Each apartment is designed with outstanding amenities which appeal to buyers across the board — from seasoned investors, to young up-and-comers, all the way to empty nesters — everyone will feel at home at Three43 On B.
“With a communal rooftop offering mountain and ocean views, a luscious green courtyard, on-site retail and commercial outlets and fibre-ready work from home stations and more, Three43 On B supports Cape Town’s vision of becoming a city of the future,” says Jacques van Embden, Blok’s MD.
“As developers, we aim to constantly evolve our design strategies and push the envelope when it comes to building homes that are communities and communities within homes. All of our developments are designed to become future-proofed urban playgrounds where our residents can experience everything they could want or need — from working spaces to dinner places, and everything in-between.”
The idea of future cities that merge sustainable economic development with connected urban living, is not unique to Cape Town. Cities across the globe, from London to Lagos, are converting unused spaces into mixed-use developments to provide commercial and residential spaces that offer buyers flexible living options in keeping with the co-living, co-working trend.
Rashiq Fataar, urban practitioner and founding director of Our Future Cities, has collaborated with Blok on many development projects to shape Cape Town communities and spaces in becoming future-focused, innovative and inclusive.
“To create efficient, affordable and inclusive neighbourhoods, urban living spaces must be rethought. As centres of innovation and shared prosperity, cities are where the future happens first. Developments such as Three43 On B offer residents the opportunity to coexist in a space that isn’t simply residential, but is multifunctional. This is a crucial stepping stone to building cities that leave a legacy fit for the future.”
Click here to find out more about Three43 On B and how you can live a life of comfort and convenience in the heart of Sea Point.
This article was paid for by Blok Living.