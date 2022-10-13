Pristine Sea Point development offers connected, convenient urban living

As the world undergoes an urbanisation revolution, millions of people are looking to settle down in connected, intuitively designed apartments that offer a reinvented idea of a neighbourhood — within a city of the future.

Cities of the future is a concept to improve property development and reimagine accessibility and safety as more people make the move to urban areas. This shift in design of living spaces gives residents streamlined access to accessible pricing, safer public spaces and streets, inclusive design and planning processes, and equitable neighbourhood and inner-city development. This is in a bid to address challenges related to infrastructure, changing lifestyles, demographic changes and sustainability.

The future cities concept will affect how people live and interact with the community and businesses around them, leveraged with technology and innovative planning strategies, to create a city that acts as a living organism with the ability to connect with its residents and itself.

The benefits of developing a city of the future include:

An effective and efficient use of resources;

Making the most of information and communication technologies to improve service levels;

Fostering partnerships to reduce crime and improve citizens’ wellbeing;

A reduction in the environmental footprint leading to greater sustainability;

Infrastructure improvement; and

The potential for enhanced socioeconomic growth.

Launching in October, Blok’s latest development Three43 On B takes all aspects of the future cities concept into account to combine city and seaside aesthetics in thoughtfully designed apartments. These apartments are fully equipped to provide residents with a connected and convenient environment, nestled in the heart of Sea Point.