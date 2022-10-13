Lifestyle

Sam Mendes' 'Empire of Light' a love letter to movies and his mother

13 October 2022 - 12:54 By Hanna Rantala
Tanya Moodie, director Sam Mendes, Olivia Colman, Crystal Clarke, Monica Dolan and Hannah Onslow attend the 'Empire of Light' European premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 12 2022 in London.
Tanya Moodie, director Sam Mendes, Olivia Colman, Crystal Clarke, Monica Dolan and Hannah Onslow attend the 'Empire of Light' European premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 12 2022 in London.
Image: Kate Green/Getty Images for BFI

Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes celebrates cinema and the families we choose and that choose us with his new film Empire of Light, a star-studded drama he wrote, directed and produced.

A love story set in an English seaside town in the early 1980s, Empire of Light stars Olivia Colman, Colin Firth and Toby Jones as workers in a local movie theatre, the “Empire”.

With the country in recession, Colman's character Hilary recovering from an episode of mental illness, and racial tensions building outside the doors of the Empire, the new decade has got off to an uncertain start for the staff.

The arrival of Stephen, an upbeat young black ticket collector played by Micheal Ward, injects new life into the cinema. Stephen instantly bonds with Hilary, a lonely middle-aged woman, and their budding relationship helps both find solace and inspiration.

Mendes, who won the best director Oscar for 1999's American Beauty and co-wrote the Oscar-nominated 2019 film 1917, makes his solo screenplay debut with Empire of Light, which he wrote during the Covid-19 pandemic. Much of it reflected on growing up and his mother, he said.

“It was very personal, it really was stimulated by memories from my childhood of growing up around someone who was mentally falling apart and yet, somehow, heroically was also bringing me up at the same time. So it is a love letter to her and to the courage of people struggling with mental illness,” the director, 57, told Reuters at the movie's London Film Festival premiere on Wednesday.

“And at the same time it's also set in and around the cinema that's seen better days, written during a time when we were worried that all those things were going and we'd never see them again.”

Mendes wrote the role of Hilary for Colman and asked Ward for input on his character.

“It's rare that you get to see an older woman with a younger man, especially an older white woman but younger black man. So for me to tell that story was just super important and working with Olivia made that a lot more easier,” said Ward.

Empire of Light is to be released in US cinemas on December 9 and globally in early 2023.

Reuters

SEE MORE:

Disney pushes back several Marvel movie release dates

Walt Disney Co has announced it will be pushing back the release dates for numerous upcoming Marvel films including, "Blade", "Fantastic Four" and ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne tell serial killer story in 'The Good Nurse'

The true story of a male nurse who is believed to have possibly murdered hundreds of patients in US hospitals by secretly administering drug ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Netflix’s ‘The Wonder’ explores science versus religion

Making her new psychological period thriller "The Wonder" was a lesson in reining in her spirit and holding her tongue, says British star Florence ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Jennifer Lawrence returns to indie roots with post-hiatus ‘Causeway’

Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence plays a soldier struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and past trauma in "Causeway", an indie drama which ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. ‘The Woman King’ is kick-ass and caring Lifestyle
  2. Zikhona Sodlaka on keeping the world glued to their screen: 'It's our turn now' TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Woman King' is worth watching: but be aware its take on history is problematic Ideas
  4. WATCH | ‘They feared us coming together’: John Boyega and Thuso Mbedu on ‘The ... News
  5. Mandisa Nduna can't wait for SA to be 'blown away' by 'Blood Psalms' TshisaLIVE
  6. REVIEW | ‘Mrs Harris Goes to Paris’ is a delightful tale of dreams coming true Lifestyle
  7. ‘I hope we as African artists continue to play a major role in the art scene’ Lifestyle
  8. ‘Blood Psalms’ is African fantasy at its finest Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Date set for King Charles’ coronation — the same day as Archie’s birthday Lifestyle
  2. Kanye West’s return to Twitter lasts one day after account is locked Lifestyle
  3. Four South African bars listed in world’s top 100 Food
  4. A haunting holiday inside Namibia's Skeleton Coast National Park Travel
  5. Ayanda Thabethe’s recipe for success is one to savour Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations