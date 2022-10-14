The Soccer World Cup being held in Qatar from next month will have areas for drunk fans to sober up, its CEO said in a television interview.
Qatar 2022
Qatar World Cup will have areas for drunk fans to sober up, limits on beer hours
Image: HAMAD I MOHAMMED/Reuters
The Soccer World Cup being held in Qatar from next month will have areas for drunk fans to sober up, its CEO said in a television interview.
The November 20-December 18 World Cup is the first to be held in a Muslim country with strict controls on alcohol, presenting unique challenges for organisers of an event sponsored by a major beer brand and often associated with beer-drinking fans.
Qatar will let ticketed fans buy alcoholic beer at matches starting three hours before kickoff and for one hour after the final whistle, but not during the match, Reuters reported in September, citing a source with knowledge of plans for the tournament.
Qatar 2022 CEO Nasser Al Khater told Sky News in an interview this week that anyone who overdoes it would be looked after.
“I know that there are plans in place for people to sober up if ... they've been drinking excessively,” Al Khater said, adding it was to make sure they were safe and not harmful to others or themselves and said it was “a good idea”.
Qatar 2022 | Know the favourites: Can Messi finally steer Argentina to glory?
Al Khater also repeated assurances that LGBTQ+ fans were welcome and would feel at ease in Qatar. Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar, as it is in many countries in the Middle East.
“Everybody is welcome here and everybody will feel safe when they come to Qatar,” he said when asked for his message to LGBTQ+ fans.
When asked if that included gay fans holding hands in public, he said: “Yes”. He said “yes” again when asked if that was a message of reassurance.
Tournament organisers have previously stressed that everyone, regardless of their sexual orientation or background, is welcome in Qatar, while also warning fans against public displays of affection.
Qatar and several countries in the region banned Disney's animated film Lightyear from screening in cinemas this year for featuring characters in a same-sex relationship.
Reuters
