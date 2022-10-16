Humour

Just like the phone book, some things we use now are doomed as the dodo

Car keys, house keys, physical maps, pocket calculators, bank cards and the TV remote ... one day the kids won't believe you that they were a thing

There's a grotesque monstrosity on the corner of De Villebois Mareuil Drive and Delmas Road in the southeast of Pretoria. That corner isn't well lit... like the rest of SA. The first time I saw it at night I thought I'd been sucked into a time warp and was facing The Wall from Game of Thrones. I instinctively reached across the passenger seat for my dragon glass spear, expecting to see White Walkers from the Army of the Dead climbing over the wall, squealing like constipated hogs...