Meet the creative minds in this year’s Rolex Mentor & Protégé Arts Initiative

Every two years, masters of their craft are partnered with young gifted artists to riff off each other’s minds. Aspasia Karras met this year’s cohort in New York

Years ago, as a young journalist, I received an unexpected invitation to lunch. It was from the queen bee of South African glossy magazine publishing, Jane Raphaely. The iconic “fearless female” practically created the magazine industry in SA, launching Fairlady and then proceeding to edit and publish the bible for sex-curious teenagers and young career women, Cosmopolitan...