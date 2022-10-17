Camilla will be crowned by his side, but questions linger over which crown the Queen Consort will don, with debate rekindling over the issue.
Bring back our jewel: Will Camilla wear crown bearing controversial diamond at coronation?
Indian lawmaker says stone is a symbol of British monarchy’s ‘unapologetic’ link to ‘barbaric and exploitative’ past
As preparations get under way for King Charles III’s coronation, all eyes are turning to the king and Queen Consort Camilla’s coronation attire, particularly the crowns they will wear.
Earlier this week Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles’ coronation will take place on May 6, 2023, the same day as his grandson Archie Mountbatten-Windsor’s fourth birthday.
The coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey in London and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, the palace recently confirmed.
“The ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside the Queen Consort.
“The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in long-standing traditions and pageantry,” the palace said.
The king will be seated on a throne known as Edward’s Chair and holding the sovereign’s sceptre and rod, to represent his constitutional control of the nation, and the sovereign’s orb, to represent the Christian world.
After being anointed with oil, blessed and consecrated, Charles will have the crown of Saint Edward placed on his head.
Camilla will be crowned by his side, but questions linger over which crown the Queen Consort will don, with debate rekindling over the issue.
There has been speculation she may wear the coronation crown created for the queen mother, which features the controversial Koh-i-noor diamond.
The 105-carat rock, considered the “most famous jewel worn by British royalty on stately occasions”, according to The Washington Post, is located at the centre of a cross atop the crown and was last seen at the queen mother’s funeral in 2002.
According to Daily Mail, the jewel was “gifted” to Queen Victoria by the last Sikh emperor of India, who was just 10 years old at the time.
Talk about the diamond making a comeback at the coronation has sparked calls from India to return the jewel.
A lawmaker from India’s ruling party told The Washington Post the glittering stone was a symbol of the royal family’s “unapologetic link to a past that was barbaric and exploitative” and it should be returned.
He said if Camilla’s crown features the stone, it would show “the British people and government are carrying the legacy of their colonialism. It exhibits the loot plunder and exploitation of India by them. The most regretful is they are not ready to correct their past and showing off the stolen jewel as the part of their sovereign seat.”
In South Africa calls again emerged for the world-famous Cullinan diamond to be returned from the crown jewels after Queen Elizabeth’s death.
The diamond is the largest gem-quality rough diamond ever found, weighing 3,106.75-carats. It was discovered in Cullinan, Gauteng in 1905.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
