10 tips to make learning a new language successful and fun

Learning a new language has many advantages. Learning English, for example, can increase job opportunities, improve your exam results, and even help you make new friends because it's spoken so widely and is the most commonly used language in the business world.

It may feel daunting at first to start thinking and communicating in a foreign language. But don’t be discouraged: the following tips will help ensure your language learning process is successful and fun:

1. Know your motive

Do you want to learn English to help you with your studies, in your business, or with travel? Identify your reason and remember it when the going gets tough.

2. Set goals

Whether it's to learn 20 new words a week or give a presentation in English at work, set goals to keep you motivated.

3. Study a little each day

Studying formally for at least 30 to 60 minutes a day will help you to retain what you learn. At the beginning of each study session, review what you learnt in the previous lesson.

4. Work out a set study schedule

When you set aside a specific time for studying each day, you are less likely to skip your lessons.

5. Study out loud

Pronounce the words out loud as you study. You will remember them more easily and practise your pronunciation at the same time.

6. Use different learning methods

Language can be learnt by speaking, reading, writing and associating pictures with words. Find out which method works best for you and use different methods to.

7. Have no fear

Don’t be afraid to try speaking to people even if you make mistakes. They will appreciate your efforts.

8. Surround yourself

Read, listen, watch and, most importantly, speak it at every opportunity.

9. Don’t get stuck



If you don’t know a certain word, work your way around it. Use different words and actions to explain it, but don’t give up.

10. Be patient and give yourself credit

Learning a language does not happen overnight. It requires regular, consistent study and practice, and with time you will improve. It’s not always easy to see your own improvement, especially when you get more advanced. But as long as you put in the effort, you will reap the rewards. Encourage and praise yourself for your hard work and dedication, and have fun.

Apart from English, the Language School at Wits Plus also offers courses in Asian and European languages as well as SA sign language.

Sign up now and learn a new language in 2023.

The first courses start on January 9 2023. Email wls@wits.ac.za or call +27 (0) 11-717-4208 for information.

This article was paid for by Wits Plus.