Get up to R10 back in fuel rewards with Standard Bank UCount Rewards

Standard Bank UCount Rewards members will now get R10* back in fuel or oil spend per litre when they fill up at a Caltex service forecourt, essentially meaning customers are getting fuel at the same price they did in 2018.

Fuel prices have been on the rise for months. From January to July this year, the price of unleaded 95 in Gauteng went from R19.61 to R26.74 per litre — that’s a 36.4% increase in just six months. Motorists were afforded some relief at the pump recently after a recent fuel price decrease. Any further cuts could be affected by rising oil prices and a weaker rand.

In recognition of the challenges consumers are facing, Standard Bank is giving UCount Rewards members the opportunity to earn more points when filling up at participating Caltex forecourts around the country. Members need to use their qualifying Standard Bank credit, cheque or debit cards. Every UCount Rewards member is eligible to double their Rewards Points on fuel, irrespective of tier level. Ts & Cs and qualifying behaviours apply.

“The reality is that, despite drops in the fuel price, consumers are still having to cough up much more to fill up their tanks than they were at the beginning of 2021,” says Fayelizabeth Foster, head of loyalty and rewards at Standard Bank. “The high cost of fuel has had a knock-on effect in other areas of the economy, contributing to significant price increases in groceries and essentials. As a result, South Africans are seriously feeling the pressure financially and are on the hunt for value and ways to save money.”

“At Standard Bank, we’re always striving to come up with new ways to add value to our customers’ lives,” says Foster. “We understand that the economic climate puts additional pressure on consumers and affects their general welfare, and we want to help ease the burden wherever we can. The new double-up deal from our UCount Rewards programme is a way to earn more points and get more cash back when it counts.”

Take back your spending power

It’s time to take back your purchasing power. To join the Standard Bank UCount Rewards programme, visit ucount.standardbank.co.za/personal, the Standard Bank app, or call 086-082-6868. You can also pop into a branch and get your UCount Rewards card immediately.

“Whether that means cutting back on spending or searching for the best deals possible. The new UCount Rewards alliance with Caltex and Makro aims to help people get the best value for money when they spend on non-negotiable items such as fuel. Every little bit helps,” says Foster.

*Ts & Cs apply

**To qualify for this deal, UCount Rewards members must have a Makro mCard, spend R500 a month at Makro, fill up at Caltex, and have an active Standard Bank current account and two other products with Standard Bank. Visit the Standard Bank website to view details.

This article was paid for by Standard Bank.