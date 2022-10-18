“There were times when I was on set at Deal or No Deal and thinking back to my time working as an intern at the US Embassy in Buenos Aires in Argentina, and being in the motorcade with the secretary of treasury at the time and being valued specifically for my brain.
“Here, I was being valued for something quite the opposite. You have to imagine, to paint the picture for you, that before the tapings of the show it was solely about our beauty and not necessarily about brains.”
Meghan said while she was grateful for the opportunity, the way it made her feel was “not smart”.
“I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn’t the focus of why we were there. I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach, knowing I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage,” she recalled.
Hilton spoke of her upbringing and how the narrative of her as a “dumb blonde” was born.
The Simple Life star explained how her trauma from “emotional growth boarding schools” resulted in her conjuring up a fantasy life as an escape.
“It has made me feel like they tried to take the light away from me. The only thing that kept me going in there was thinking about who I wanted to be and what I wanted to become when I got out of there and I promising myself and saying, ‘I’m going to work so hard and become so successful that no-one will ever be able to control me ever again”.
‘It was solely about our beauty’: Meghan on ‘Deal or No Deal’ stint
Image: Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, has opened up about her brief stint on the popular game show Deal or No Deal in the latest episode of her Spotify series.
Meghan’s Archetypes podcast series returned early in October after a brief pause for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.
In this Tuesday’s episode the duchess tackled the stereotypes “Bimbo” and “dumb blonde” with reality TV star and businesswoman Paris Hilton.
Ahead of her chat with the popular star, Meghan spoke about her time as a “briefcase girl” on the game show and how despite being intelligent, the show mainly focused on her looks.
“The other night I was flipping through the channels on TV. This, by the way, is a rarity when you have two children under the age of four, but I saw an episode of a game show called Deal or No Deal. This brought back a lot of memories.
“In 2006, I had a short stint as a briefcase girl on the US version of the game show. My experience on the show, which included holding said briefcase on stage alongside 25 other women doing the same, was fascinating. I had studied acting in college at Northwestern University and like a lot of the other women standing on stage with me, acting was what I was pursuing.
Meghan on Mariah Carey’s ‘diva’ comment: ‘It stopped me in my tracks’
