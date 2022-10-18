Lifestyle

‘Small steps count’: Moderate exercise prevents depression

18 October 2022 - 12:00
Claire Keeton Senior features writer
Exercise and social connections enhance mental wellbeing and protect against depression
Image: 123RF\dotshock

If you are weepy, numb or feel helpless and have sleep problems every day for two weeks, or someone close to you has, it is time to get help, clinical psychologist Dr Colinde Linde said at a seminar on how physical activity protects against depression.

A new study showing that moderate exercise — just half an hour of physical activity a week, an additional 5,000 steps or one gym visit — prevents depression in one in five women was released at a Discovery Vitality Wellness event recently.

Study co-author Dr Mosima Mabunda, GM and head of wellness at Vitality South Africa, said the results show “you don’t need a lot of exercise to benefit your mental health”.

The South African Medical Research Council (MRC) unit on risk and resilience in mental disorders and the school of public health at Harvard University, led the research.

You don’t need extreme exercise to benefit
Dr Mosima Mabunda, GM and head of wellness at Vitality South Africa

The scientists analysed health and physical activity records of nearly 50,000 Discovery Health and Vitality members in South Africa for data, making it one of the first studies from a low to middle-income country on the subject.

Women were twice as prone to depression as men during the years analysed for the research, 2013 to 2015.

Linde said “having one blue day or a pyjamas day” is not a sign of depression, but a cluster of symptoms including negative changes with mood, sleep, appetite and fatigue signal depression.

“One of the main things to look for is if you have a family history or a past history of depression.”

The second is “learnt helplessness”, being in a helpless situation you cannot escape which can tip people into depression.

“If you or someone close to you is going through this, please call the SA Depression and Anxiety Group, your GP and speak to someone,” urged Linde, a specialist in cognitive behaviour therapy, who conducted a mindfulness session at the event.

“For a cluster of symptoms, you have a cluster of causes and a cluster of solutions,” she said, listing social connection, education, exercise, preventing dehydration and sleep as among the solutions.

Even one additional 30-minute workout or 5,000 more steps a day, every week, could be enough to reduce cases of diagnosed depression by 19%.
Image: Discovery Vitality

Mabunda said: “You don’t need extreme exercise to benefit”, explaining housework or walking a dog would count.

“Small steps do count. Being social when doing these things, finding people who enjoy similar things and have a shared interest in a similar activity [such as] walking or running,” enhances mental wellbeing, she said, noting that “not everyone can afford psychologists”.

Screening for mental wellbeing encourages people to get support, she said. Discovery Vitality members with the privilege of medical insurance were 1.24 more times likely to seek help after doing mental health assessments.

“Those at high risk were 3.3 times more likely to seek help,” said Mabunda.

Study co-author Prof Dan Stein, director of the UCT Neuroscience Institute, said the latest research was useful in showing “that exercise is useful in preventing the onset of depression”, particularly in women.

UCT’s Seranne Motilal and Harvard’s Mike Greyling were the lead authors of the research published in the International Journal of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation.

While a small amount of exercise has a practical effect, he underlined that depression is complex and has to be treated as such.

Anti-depressants, exercise, good nutrition and sleep are key elements to managing depression, he said.

“To truly get to grips with depression as a society, we need multiple different interventions.”

