Lifestyle

WATCH | Shock as US doctor removes 23 contact lenses from patient’s eye

Ophthalmologist confirms the woman is ‘recovering well’

18 October 2022 - 13:00
Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer

***WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO***

Do not sleep with your contact lenses in.

This is the stern message from a US doctor after she removed 23 contact lenses from a shocked patient’s eye.

The procedure was captured in a viral video recently filmed at the California Eye Associates in Newport Beach.

California ophthalmologist Dr Katarina Kurteeva, based at the clinic, shared the clip on TikTok. It shows her removing many contact lenses from the back of the patient’s eye.

In the 58-second clip, Kurteeva is heard explaining she had removed two-and-a-half contact lenses from the eye while she uses a cotton swab to locate and remove more.

Kurteeva is seen taking out more, much to the shock of the patient, who asks “how many [lenses]” as they continue streaming out of her eye.

Below the video, Kurteeva shared a short caption explaining the situation.

“A rare occasion when someone ‘forgot’ to remove contact lenses at night and kept putting a new one in every morning for 23 days in a row.

“I got to deliver the contact lens bunch yesterday in my clinic,” she said.

According to People, the patient complained about pain and blurred vision. 

Kurteeva explained how such a phenomenon occurs, telling ABC7:  “When you wear contact lenses for many years, over 20 to 30 years, your cornea, which is the most sensitive part of the eye, becomes desensitised, which is essentially a protective feature because otherwise you would be really bothered by daily contact lens wear. After all, it is a foreign body in your eye.”

She said the patient was “doing great”, was “recovering well” and wants to wear contact lenses again.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

WATCH | Barefoot, nightie-clad Ballito woman flings packets of paint at house

The owner of a Ballito property, which was hit by two packets of paint, has laid a criminal charge against a woman in her neighbourhood.
News
1 day ago

TikTok ‘5 to 9’ trend shows quiet quitting hasn’t killed hustle culture

Viral videos that showcase impressive morning routines have gained traction — and sparked pushback — online
Lifestyle
1 week ago

WATCH | Meet the ‘convict’ TikTok sensations causing a stir

Identical twins Banele and Bandile, known as Skinny League, have been heating up TikTok with their skits while wearing tailor-made outfits that ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. In Trevor we trust: Noah knows what he’s doing Lifestyle
  2. Tshwane ANC chair to bid for slice of city’s culinary legacy Lifestyle
  3. Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane dies aged 72 Lifestyle
  4. Sea Point, Cape Town, hailed as one of world's coolest neighbourhoods Travel
  5. NDUMISO NGCOBO | Just like the phone book, some things we use now are doomed ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Siya Kolisi attends children sightseeing day in CT
Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about racism experience while ...