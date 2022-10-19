Lifestyle

WATCH | ‘That better be load-shedding’: How Covid-19 changed Tali Babes’ world forever

19 October 2022 - 07:39
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Covid-19 wreaked havoc with Tali's life.
Image: Coco Van Oppens

After the success of her wedding and baby diaries, Tali is returning to screens to document her life trying to survive the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pandemic, and the lockdown that followed, wreaked havoc with so many lives, and Tali was not spared.

In the latest season of her adventures, coming to Showmax next month, Tali has to navigate a post-Covid world with her credit cards bouncing, electricity being cut off and her even having to consider finding a job.

The struggle is real, and led her to moving back to Joburg. Of course, that brings its own drama, from new rivalries to epic adventures.

“There are so many funny dynamics at play at preschools, from the idea of a class mom to the class WhatsApp group, from art auctions to parent-teacher meetings. We’ve definitely tapped into that,” said Tali actress Julia Anastasopoulos.

Tali’s Joburg Diary premieres on Showmax on November 18 2022, with new episodes every Friday. 

Expect some old favourites and new faces, including Troy Davy as Tali’s son, Jayden, Ndoni Khanyile as Little Angels Hyde Park principal Barbara Bhembe  and Sharon Spiegel Wagner as Monique the Beak. 

The series has won several awards, including a South African Film and Television Award (Safta) for Best Comedy in its first two seasons. 

Anastasopoulos, aka SuzelleDIY, won the Safta for Best Actress In A Comedy for two seasons in a row, with her co-creator and husband Ari Kruger winning Best Director for both seasons, shared with Daniel Zimbler for Tali’s Baby Diary.

Kate Normington, as Tali’s mom Michelle, won Best Supporting Comedy Actress at the same awards.

