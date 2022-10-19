Netflix reverses subscriber slump

Netflix reversed customer losses that had hammered its stock this year and projected more growth ahead, reassuring Wall Street as it prepares to offer a new streaming option with advertising.

Shares of Netflix jumped 14% in after-hours trading, boosted in part by the streaming giant's forecast that it would pick up 4.5-million customers in the fourth quarter. The company's stock, an investor favourite during its years of rapid growth, had fallen nearly 60% this year before the earnings report.

“Thank God we're done with shrinking quarters,” said Co-CEO Reed Hastings, adding the company needs to continue gathering momentum by focusing on content, marketing and a lower-priced plan with advertising.

From July through September, Netflix attracted 2.4-million new subscribers worldwide, more than double what Wall Street expected.