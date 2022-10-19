Simon Cowell's new TikTok project gives users unreleased music

Renowned talent scout Simon Cowell is back, but this time he is focused on the social media platform, TikTok.

With the international “Got Talent” TV series, “American Idol” and many more projects already under his belt, Cowell is ready to help aspiring musicians on TikTok share their unique sounds with the world.

Cowell is partnering with TikTok to give users access to new unnamed songs by famous producers through the service StemDrop, which launches through the TikTok app on October 26.

After getting each song, TikTokers can take the elements of it and interpret them in any way they like, including different genres, tempos and more. The idea is for them to make the music their own.