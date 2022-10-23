Opinion

Gardening is a metaphor for life: weed out the bad, plant the good

Gardening is a metaphor for life and has the ability to inspire hope and encourage healing

I recently had my small apartment garden redone. When I moved in I found what might be described as a low-maintenance (boring), neat (lots of squares and lines of repeated plants), lock-up-and-go (who cares if it dies), partially paved (nongarden), colourless excuse for a garden...