How to keep dead folks ‘alive’ with the help of a chatbot

AI chatbots such as HereAfter and Replika can create the illusion of life

I've been grappling with the death of a dear friend over the past few weeks. Lots of people have been posting pictures, voice notes, memories of things she said and wrote, videos and tributes to her very vital being on a WhatsApp group created for friends and family. It's been hugely comforting. At her memorial service we heard her voice and her musings in an eerie feedback loop where she felt present and accounted for, even though it was obviously true that she wasn’t since we were gathered for the purpose of celebrating her life, a life that’s ostensibly over...