When BMW releases a new model these days, most observers grimace in anticipation. Chances are, it’s going to divide opinion from an aesthetic point of view.
Who knows what the Munich-based automaker is up to: are they being controversial for the sake of it? Or breaking new ground in automotive design?
You don’t need to think hard to identify some of the brand’s shockers over the last 12 months. Many are yet to grow accustomed to those gaping nostrils on the M3 and M4. The iX is an ungainly thing from all angles. The recently launched XM is a true monstrosity and they even managed to get the M2 wrong, with its exaggerated, boxy edges and big overhangs.
It was quite refreshing then to see that the iX3 managed to escape the wrath of such designers at the firm. Launched earlier this year, the iX3 is — as the title implies — an electric X3. It has standard size kidney grilles. Well technically, it has no grilles, just the outlines, as there is no engine up front requiring ventilation.
Even in basic form, the X3 is easy to like, offering an attractive, conventional outward appearance, well-sorted driving dynamics, praiseworthy refinement, as well as warm and fuzzy feelings, knowing it is built right here in South Africa. The iX3 derivative is built in China though.
The BMW iX3 doesn’t need a goofy grille
Even in basic form, the X3 is easy to like, offering an attractive, conventional outward appearance, well-sorted driving dynamics, praiseworthy refinement, as well as warm and fuzzy feelings, knowing it is built right here in South Africa.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
You can distinguish an iX3 in the wild by various elements, including bits from the M Performance parts bin. Aside from that enclosed radiator grille, it boasts model-specific 20-inch alloys with a spiffy pattern and an aggressive rear diffuser. There are empty spaces where the tailpipe outlets would usually be.
Get inside and the iX3 does not boast any immediate cues that would give away its status as an electric vehicle. Hit the start button, however and instead of a creamy six-cylinder bellow or suppressed four-cylinder diesel grumble, a futuristic acoustic signature is followed by ... complete silence.
The experience of driving without any background noise is quite serene. Makes you wonder if we will, after all, truly miss the soundtrack of internal combustion in a day-to-day driving environment.
Image: Supplied
Boot the accelerator and you’ll experience the tiniest of shimmies from the rear axle. The motor, transmission and power electronics are squeezed into the rear subframe. The iX3 does not have the xDrive all-wheel drive system, as other X3 models do. Acceleration is sprightly, with a claimed 0-100km/h of 6.8 seconds, enabling suitable briskness in town conditions. It handles really well, with a compliant suspension and a steady feel, especially thanks to the lower centre of gravity afforded by the battery set-up underneath.
Long distance range is purported to be 460km, but the most I saw on the readout after a near-full charge was just over 300km. An 80kWh battery is on duty and output from the electric motor is 210kW and 400Nm, with a 180km/h top speed. My average electricity consumption over three days was 22kWh/100km.
Pricing kicks off at R1,290,000. For reference, a basic sDrive20i derivative will cost you R932,500. Customers will have to decide whether the additional outlay is worth it. But the iX3 undoubtedly manages a good job of making electric vehicle technology friendlier, with a design less polarising than those other Bimmers mentioned earlier.
