She made her international debut with an exhibition at the Venice International Art Fair in 2020 and has since exhibited in Birmingham, Ibiza, Finland and Lagos.
Most recently she was selected as the lead visual artist for Grammy-award-winning DJ and producer Black Coffee’s 2022 Hï Ibiza residency, for which she created 23 artworks.
The Tshwane-born artist has also been nominated for several awards and was named one of Mail & Guardian’s 200 Young South Africans in the same year.
This is the 18th year of South Africa’s most prestigious creative developmental programme, which is supported by the department of sport, arts and culture.
Applications close on November 30 2022.
• To apply to become part of the Design Indaba Emerging Creatives, visit Design Indaba.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Neo Mahlangu named Design Indaba Emerging Creatives 2023 curator
Image: Freddy Mavunda
It is onwards and upwards for celebrated artist Neo “Nene” Mahlangu after she was unveiled as curator of the 2023 iteration of the Design Indaba Emerging Creatives.
The role will see Mahlangu, a former Design Indaba emerging creative herself, handpick 20 new talents to be inducted into the programme.
Speaking of her curatorship, the groundbreaking multidisciplinary artist and entrepreneur said: “Ro be able to contribute to a platform that both nurtures and boosts the incredible artistic potential of our country is such an honour. I am looking forward to seeing all of 2023’s entries.”
In 2019 Mahlangu made history as the youngest woman to design two coins for the South African Mint and the first to design a coin with a black girl’s face on it.
Image: Supplied
She made her international debut with an exhibition at the Venice International Art Fair in 2020 and has since exhibited in Birmingham, Ibiza, Finland and Lagos.
Most recently she was selected as the lead visual artist for Grammy-award-winning DJ and producer Black Coffee’s 2022 Hï Ibiza residency, for which she created 23 artworks.
The Tshwane-born artist has also been nominated for several awards and was named one of Mail & Guardian’s 200 Young South Africans in the same year.
This is the 18th year of South Africa’s most prestigious creative developmental programme, which is supported by the department of sport, arts and culture.
Applications close on November 30 2022.
• To apply to become part of the Design Indaba Emerging Creatives, visit Design Indaba.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos