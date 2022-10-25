Halloween is fast approaching and suddenly the things you thought were normal may not be, including how your phone keeps moving from where you left it.
While there is a good chance your house is not haunted, there are some ways to tell if you are living in a paranormal movie or if you are just absent-minded.
Temperature changes
A drop in temperature may be welcome in summer, but spokesperson for Psychicworld.com Joyce Olsen said a chill in the air may be a sign a ghost is lurking.
Objects moving/falling
If things fall off the table or pictures remove themselves from walls constantly and unprovoked, you might have an unwanted guest.
Of course, you should check everything is secure, but if things keep shifting your home may be haunted.
A weird sensation on your neck
If you feel something on your neck and your bae ain't home, you may have a ghost in the house that's haunting you.
Orb sightings
You may see a random light ball in photos taken in your home. Often it is just a speck of dust or smudge on the camera lens that can cause this, but if the lens is clean, you may have just spotted an indication of a spirit.
Malfunctioning electronics
If electronics such as TVs or lights keep turning themselves off and on randomly, you may want to call an electrician. If he can't find the problem and gives you a funny look as he hands you the bill, you may be sharing your home with a spirit.
This is especially true during the “witching hour of 3am”.
To make sure, switch off all electronics at their mains before bed and take the remote with you.
Halloween is coming, Here's how to tell if your house is really haunted
Image: iStock
Halloween is fast approaching and suddenly the things you thought were normal may not be, including how your phone keeps moving from where you left it.
While there is a good chance your house is not haunted, there are some ways to tell if you are living in a paranormal movie or if you are just absent-minded.
Temperature changes
A drop in temperature may be welcome in summer, but spokesperson for Psychicworld.com Joyce Olsen said a chill in the air may be a sign a ghost is lurking.
Objects moving/falling
If things fall off the table or pictures remove themselves from walls constantly and unprovoked, you might have an unwanted guest.
Of course, you should check everything is secure, but if things keep shifting your home may be haunted.
A weird sensation on your neck
If you feel something on your neck and your bae ain't home, you may have a ghost in the house that's haunting you.
Orb sightings
You may see a random light ball in photos taken in your home. Often it is just a speck of dust or smudge on the camera lens that can cause this, but if the lens is clean, you may have just spotted an indication of a spirit.
Malfunctioning electronics
If electronics such as TVs or lights keep turning themselves off and on randomly, you may want to call an electrician. If he can't find the problem and gives you a funny look as he hands you the bill, you may be sharing your home with a spirit.
This is especially true during the “witching hour of 3am”.
To make sure, switch off all electronics at their mains before bed and take the remote with you.
READ MORE:
Five haunted places for would-be ghost hunters to visit in SA
Dream come true: Bette Midler on the ‘Hocus Pocus’ sequel, 29 years later
Horror film ‘Smile’ will send you over the edge
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos