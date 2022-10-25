Lifestyle

Pursuit of love and sabotage in ‘The Unlikely Secret Agent’

25 October 2022 - 09:49
Claire Keeton Senior features writer
The pursuit of justice doesn't exclude love and laughter, an award-winning play proves
Image: Jeremeo Le Cordeur

When romantic and political tensions converge in 1960s Durban, an “Unlikely Secret Agent” is born and this is the origin of an award-winning play of the same name, which opened at the Baxter Theatre in Cape Town on Friday night.

The production has a gripping plot set in apartheid SA and crackles with humour and energy between the heroic protagonists, Eleanor Anderson and Ronnie Kasrils, making for entertaining theatre.

But what attracts standing ovations wherever the play runs are the outstanding performances of its cast of five, who switch between multiple roles except for Eleanor, the axis around whom they all revolve.

They transition deftly between conflicting roles — for example, Wessel Pretorius plays both Kasrils and his enemy security policeman, as well as a nurse, a physician and Franny — and the actors are convincing in every incarnation.

The beating heart of the story is undoubtedly the unfurling love between Kasrils and the liberal divorced Eleanor, who Kasrils flirts with at her parents’ bookstore where she works. Their witty exchanges often make the audience laugh, winning them onto their side (if they were not before walking in).

Through their relationship, Eleanor gets introduced into the ANC underground and its sabotage campaign against strategic state targets in the 1960s, helping to plan attacks, pass on messages (hidden in books) and shelter activists on the run — despite the risk to herself and her family.

Ordinary people can do extraordinary things for a just cause
ANC leader and author, Ronnie Kasrils

One of the ANC prime targets back then was to blow up a power station and plunge Durban into darkness — a dramatic experience for residents at that time, who had no experience of today’s cyclical load-shedding. Even in the planning of this attack, there are moments of levity between the couple.

By the time Eleanor got involved in the liberation movement, the security apparatus had already captured ANC leaders such as Nelson Mandela, Kasrils was operating covertly and ultimately she gets detained at the Wentworth Interrogation Centre. Being separated from her young daughter is agonising for Eleanor, a fact the ruthless Special Branch team exploit.

Whether she will rot in detention indefinitely or a mental institution, be raped or tortured or escape are among elements of the plot which keep the audience in suspense, unless they know their ANC history well or have read Kasrils’s book of this name.

Acclaimed playwright and actor Paul du Toit adapted the book for stage during lockdown and his enthralling scripts veers from high drama to humour, and human connection, sometimes at breakneck speed.

Wessel Pretorius and Erika Marais shine in the play scripted and directed by Paul du Toit
Wessel Pretorius and Erika Marais shine in the play scripted and directed by Paul du Toit
Image: Jeremeo Cordeur

He also directed The Unlikely Secret Agent, winning the Fleur du Cap Theatre award for best director for the play, which drew eight nominations and was staged by the company Unlikely Productions.

The play is set to tour next year, with a run at the Marylebone Theatre in London funding permitting, and may go on to Ireland and Scotland, the ancestral home of Eleanor’s parents.

Kasrils says a Scottish revolutionary once described Eleanor — to whom he was married for 45 years — as being “tough as the finest shipyard steel”. Yet her grace, wit and resilience are among the qualities that touched his heart.

The veteran activist, who was present at the Friday night opening, told the Sunday Times that he wrote this book in two months after Eleanor died unexpectedly on November 6 2009. The book and play are dedicated to Eleanor Janette Margaret Kasrils.

“She was supposed to write the story but she wasn’t a writer, she was more of an artist, so when she died I wrote it. It was like therapy,” says Kasrils, who handed over bouquets after the final applause. “I just wanted people to know what she had done and then to translate it into a universal message that ordinary people can do extraordinary things for a just cause.”

And, as the play reveals, they can also fall in love and laugh along the way. 

• 'The Unlikely Secret Agent' will run until October 29 in Baxter Golden Arrow Studio.

