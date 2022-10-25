‘Will & Grace’ star Leslie Jordan dies aged 67 after car crash

US actor and beloved comic Leslie Jordan has died, it was confirmed on Tuesday.
The star, famously known for his role in the popular sitcom Will & Grace, died on Monday morning while driving to work.
According to TMZ, he suffered a “medical emergency”, which resulted in him crashing his BMW into the side of a building.
He was 67.
A representative for the actor took to the star's social media pages to share a tribute to Jordan.
“The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time.
“In the coming days we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world,” the short message read next to an image of a smiling Jordan.
Jordan, a Tennessee native, was best known to US television audiences for his recurring role on the NBC comedy Will & Grace as Beverly Leslie, the comically conniving foil of the Karen character played by Megan Mullally.
The role earned him an Emmy for best guest actor in a comedy series in 2006.
He became famous to a younger generation of fans with a series of humorous video Instagram posts about daily life in quarantine that went viral during the pandemic.
He also co-starred on Fox comedy show Call Me Kat as a newly single gay man working as the head baker at the Louisville, Kentucky, cafe of the lead character, Kat, played by Mayim Bialik.
Widely recognised for his short stature and Southern accent, his television credits also included guest appearances on Murphy Brown, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Star Trek: Voyager, Boston Public and American Horror Story.
“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” his agent said in a statement.
“Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being.”
