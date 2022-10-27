Cover, title for Prince Harry’s memoir unveiled — as well as release date

Penguin Random House has released more details on Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, including its cover and release date.

The book, titled Spare, features a sombre picture of the Duke of Sussex on its cover.

Last July it was confirmed that the duke was writing an autobiography that will provide a “definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him”.

Harry said he was writing his memoir “not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become”.

The “intimate and heartfelt” memoir will be released on January 10 2023 and will cover Harry’s childhood, his military service, including time on the front lines in Afghanistan, and his life as a husband and father, according to Penguin.

A brief description of the book was shared on the publisher's website on Thursday morning.