Cover, title for Prince Harry’s memoir unveiled — as well as release date
Book will give a 'definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him'
Penguin Random House has released more details on Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, including its cover and release date.
The book, titled Spare, features a sombre picture of the Duke of Sussex on its cover.
Last July it was confirmed that the duke was writing an autobiography that will provide a “definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him”.
Harry said he was writing his memoir “not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become”.
The “intimate and heartfelt” memoir will be released on January 10 2023 and will cover Harry’s childhood, his military service, including time on the front lines in Afghanistan, and his life as a husband and father, according to Penguin.
A brief description of the book was shared on the publisher's website on Thursday morning.
“It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow — and horror. As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling — and how their lives would play out from that point on.
“For Harry, this is that story at last. With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief,” it read.
Penguin also revealed that all proceeds from the book sales will support British charities, including WellChild.
“WellChild, which he has been royal patron of for 15 years, makes it possible for children and young people with complex health needs to be cared for at home instead of hospital, wherever possible,” Penguin said.
The book will be published in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, India, and South Africa by Transworld, which is an imprint of Penguin Random House UK, and in Canada by Random House Canada.