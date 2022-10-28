BRUNO DAGNEE
Dagnee is a winemaker and innovations expert for Veuve Clicquot, the Maison that's just released the third in their collection of Extra Brut Extra Old cuvées.
Using a blend of prized reserve wines from their Brut Yellow Label collection, the Extra Brut Extra Old releases are considered to be the quintessence of the Maison’s iconic Yellow Label and embody the Maison’s motto: “One quality, the very finest.” Dagnee was in South Africa for the countrywide launch of this special champagne ahead of Champagne Day.
Veuve Clicquot prides itself on excellence and quality, could you explain how this standard is upheld?
Grapes from as many as 50 to 60 different crus go to the blending of Yellow Label. We blend 30-45% reserve wines with grapes from as many as 50 to 60 different crus.
The pinot noir predominance provides the structure that's typical of Veuve Clicquot, while chardonnay adds the elegance and finesse essential in a perfectly balanced wine, and a touch of Meunier rounds out the blend. The long ageing in our Crayères (3 years minimum for Yellow Label) gives silkiness to the Champagne.
The trick is to make every bottle taste the same.
What makes Veuve Clicquot special?
Our grapes are grown in a protected region — the only one in the world able to produce champagne. We’re in an optimal position to catch the sun’s rays with our northern climate characterised by hilly slopes, regular but modest rainfall and generally cool temperatures. These factors produce the freshness in our grapes, and our chalky soil is a natural heat and moisture regulator which results in the distinct mineral notes you can taste.
Celebrate ‘one of the elegant extras in life’ this Champagne Day
Image: Unsplash
Global Champagne Day is celebrated every year on the fourth Friday in October and this year it falls on October 28. Since champagne is such a celebratory drink, it only makes sense we take a day to celebrate it, in all it's sparkling, delicious glory. “Champagne is one of the elegant extras in life,” said Charles Dickens, pre-empting the tribute that would be established in honour of the golden nectar.
Since not everyone can celebrate champagne in the region of France that produces some of the best loved bottles in the world, two of the world's most experienced champagne makers came to South Africa to share their wealth of knowledge and a few pointers on the best ways to make the most of your bubbles. Andrea Nagel spoke to both of them:
A BRIEF HISTORY OF CHAMPAGNE
Legend has it that sparkling Champagne was invented in the 17th Century by a monk named Dom Pierre Perignon (1638-1715) who originally wanted to get rid of the bubbles — they were an undesirable side effect of the winemaking process. But when British aristocrats developed a taste for them, the region of Champagne in France shipped them off by crate.
“Perignon perfected the means of sealing the sparkle in the bottle, thanks to the rediscovery of the use of the cork as a stopper,” says the bible of French food and drink, Larousse Gastronomique. The Méthode Champenoise — where bubbles are produced by adding yeast and sugar to wine in the bottle and leaving it to ferment — was established and created a taste for the sparkling drink that's become synonymous with celebration and fun today.
Image: Supplied
AMINE GHANEM
Ghanem works closely with Chef de Cave Benoit Gouez at Moët & Chandon in wine making and innovation. Moët & Chandon is widely known as the world’s most loved champagne.
Where will you be celebrating Champagne Day?
In France in the Champagne region where we have large dinner events, but while in South Africa, I learnt that South Africans will also be hosting some amazing events. My suggestion is that we raise our glasses in a toast and take a moment to celebrate important milestones as well as the everyday moments that matter.
Many people know how to pair food and wine. What can you tell us about champagne pairing?
It’s certainly not limited to caviar and oysters. Like wine, it depends on the character of the champagne. Brut champagnes like Moët & Chandon Impérial and Moët & Chandon Impérial Rosé can be served throughout the meal, from aperitif to dessert. Moët & Chandon Impérial pairs well with white fish and white fruits, while Moët & Chandon Impérial Rosé pairs well with simple, intense, colourful flavours, like red meat and fresh, red-fleshed fruits.
The demi-sec range includes Moët & Chandon Nectar and Moët Ice, both of them sweeter with a higher dosage of sugar. Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial was created to be enjoyed over ice and is ideal for the warm days and summer celebrations in South Africa. We have a Wine & Food Guide on our website where you can use the Ingredients Matrix to plan your flavour pairings.
Image: Supplied
What do the terms vintage and nonvintage champagne mean?
Nonvintage champagnes are comprised of grapes harvested across multiple years (vintages). Meanwhile, vintage champagne can only be made from grapes harvested in one particular year and must spend a minimum of 3 years ageing on the lees (the sediment). Vintage champagnes offer the winemaker the opportunity to tell the unique story of that year and vintage through the champagne. Since 1842, the House has released 74 vintage champagnes and claims one of the world’s most prestigious vintage collections of champagne, all of which are safeguarded in the Grand Vintage Reserve cellars.
If you’re looking for consistency in your champagne over other qualities, then nonvintage offers this, as the winemaker is able to blend many vintages and reserve wines to achieve that consistency every year.
Image: Supplied
BRUNO DAGNEE
Dagnee is a winemaker and innovations expert for Veuve Clicquot, the Maison that's just released the third in their collection of Extra Brut Extra Old cuvées.
Using a blend of prized reserve wines from their Brut Yellow Label collection, the Extra Brut Extra Old releases are considered to be the quintessence of the Maison’s iconic Yellow Label and embody the Maison’s motto: “One quality, the very finest.” Dagnee was in South Africa for the countrywide launch of this special champagne ahead of Champagne Day.
Veuve Clicquot prides itself on excellence and quality, could you explain how this standard is upheld?
Grapes from as many as 50 to 60 different crus go to the blending of Yellow Label. We blend 30-45% reserve wines with grapes from as many as 50 to 60 different crus.
The pinot noir predominance provides the structure that's typical of Veuve Clicquot, while chardonnay adds the elegance and finesse essential in a perfectly balanced wine, and a touch of Meunier rounds out the blend. The long ageing in our Crayères (3 years minimum for Yellow Label) gives silkiness to the Champagne.
The trick is to make every bottle taste the same.
What makes Veuve Clicquot special?
Our grapes are grown in a protected region — the only one in the world able to produce champagne. We’re in an optimal position to catch the sun’s rays with our northern climate characterised by hilly slopes, regular but modest rainfall and generally cool temperatures. These factors produce the freshness in our grapes, and our chalky soil is a natural heat and moisture regulator which results in the distinct mineral notes you can taste.
Image: Supplied
What about the famous Veuve Clicquot reserve wines?
They are kept by village and vintage (the area is made of a number of villages). We taste reserve wines every six months to check on the ageing. We ask: can we keep this another year? We want to avoid oxidation, and so we try to anticipate the ageing potential of each year. There's one rule: to taste, taste and understand. If a reserve wine is beginning to look tired, heading towards oxidation, then we have two or three years in which to use it in the blend. The oldest of our wines is currently a 1988 chardonnay!
In an age where we face irreversible damage to our planet, what is Veuve Clicquot’s role in a greener future?
We've has made inroads into lightening our footprint since the launch of our sustainable viticulture programme in 1990. In the past 10 years we have reduced our use of plant protection chemicals by 40% with the entirety of our vineyards free from herbicides. We have reduced our water consumption by 53.6% in the past 7 years, treat all of our waste water and recycle or re-use all general waste. In our packaging, we've reduced our bottle weight by 7% to decrease our carbon footprint. It's an ongoing mission.
How long should you keep a bottle of champagne?
That depends what kind of champagne you like. If you want to keep them same characteristics of fresh fruit, fresh aromas, you should keep it a maximum of 3 or 4 years. After that, it's not a bad product, but it's a different product with more evolution. So the fruits are not fresh, but more dry or confined. Even though the bottle is sealed, the champagne continues to mature.
Image: Supplied
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
Divinely decadent: Four high tea spots put to the test
Make this Valentine's Day a memorable one with Nicolas Feuillatte's brut rosé
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos