Five do’s and a don’t: Festive season champagne wisdom from a winemaker

The imminent arrival of the festive season promises work-free days, lazy lunches, sultry soirées and a busy social calendar - not to mention good food and tipple.
Heralding the start of the festivities is Global Champagne Day today, a day to celebrate the golden, delicious bubbles that make our special moments more memorable.
Have you ever wondered what constitutes champagne, how many bubbles are in a glass or how best to open and store a bottle?
On his recent trip to South Africa to launch Extra Brut Extra Old, Veuve Clicquot winemaker Bruno Dagnee offered five do’s and a don’t to elevate your champagne enjoyment throughout the holidays. Parties around the world will keep Champagne Day going for 24 hours and a special toast will be made globally to champagne houses at 5.45pm local time.
DO’S
Store champagne like a pro
Champagne is best stored in a cool, dark place with a constant temperature of about 10ºC to 15ºC. High temperatures will age the champagne faster and decrease its quality, while cold temperatures will slow its development. With six bars of pressure inside a bottle of champagne, or three times the pressure in a car tyre, it is also best to avoid sharp knocks.
Explore beyond the predictable caviar and oyster pairing
Thanks to the acidity and bubbliness in champagne, it cuts through the richness of fatty and fried foods beautifully, allowing for pairing with burgers, fried chicken, fries, pizza, you name it. Champagne also combines well with Asian cuisines such as sushi and curry. When pairing, think either of complementing flavours or contrasting them, as in the case of acidity with fried foods.
Open with care and style
Turning the cork, shaking the bottle or shearing off the top with a sabre are not advised. We recommend untwisting the cage, holding the cork in place and simultaneously turning the base of the bottle until the cork begins to release. Allowing it to release slowly preserves the much-loved effervescence.
Five do’s and a don’t: Festive season champagne wisdom from a winemaker
Image: Supplied
Facts to share over a glass
The following might impress:
Know your sparkling wine from your MCC and champagne
While MCC and champagne are both widely considered sparkling wines, champagne can only come from the Champagne region of France and is strictly made using the traditional French méthode champenoise which is highly labour-intensive. Some sparkling wines are made using carbonation in the same way that fizzy drinks are made, so champagne is in a class of its own.
DON’T
Make any assumptions about rosé being a lady’s drink
We’ve come a long way since “pink is for girls”. So don't make any assumptions, you’d be selling yourself short. Rosé champagne exists thanks to Madame Clicquot, who boldly broke with tradition in 1818 to create the first blended rosé in Champagne. Before that all rosé champagnes were made by adding an elderberry-based mixture into white champagne. Veuve Clicquot Rosé uses the traditional Yellow Label blend with an added 12% red pinot noir, which brings strength and aromatic richness to the palate. With notes of red and black fruits, spices, pastry, orange zest and toasted bread, this not-so-girlie tasting profile is ideal for sharing dishes such as lasagne, bouillabaisse, tapas and antipasti.
