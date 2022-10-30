Ancient meets modern as VIPs strut their stuff at coronation
Women steal the day dressed to the nines in a colourful fusion of traditional and fashionable outfits
30 October 2022 - 00:00
The entrance to Moses Mabhida Stadium’s presidential suite in Durban turned into a catwalk yesterday as VIPs strutted their outfits at the coronation of Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini...
The entrance to Moses Mabhida Stadium’s presidential suite in Durban turned into a catwalk yesterday as VIPs strutted their outfits at the coronation of Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini...
