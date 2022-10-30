Art

Food for thought at the Kahlo, Sher-Gil, Stern exhibition

Second and third ‘helpings’ are obligatory when consuming 3 works by Frida Kahlo, Amrita Sher-Gil and Irma Stern at Joburg Contemporary Art Foundation

Think of the third and final exhibition of the Joburg Contemporary Art Foundation’s (JCAF) three-year series of shows that highlight the work of pioneering female artists working in the global south as a three-course fine-dining experience that caps a series of gourmet outings for art lovers and visitors to the foundation’s home in Forest Town...