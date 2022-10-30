From Lolly to Reyka, Kim Engelbrecht hits the big time
Emmy-nominated actress opens up about the acting bug, second chances and carpentry before she heads to New York
30 October 2022 - 00:03
A southeasterly wind ruffles Kim Engelbrecht’s hair at the water’s edge of the V&A Waterfront yacht marina in Cape Town...
From Lolly to Reyka, Kim Engelbrecht hits the big time
Emmy-nominated actress opens up about the acting bug, second chances and carpentry before she heads to New York
A southeasterly wind ruffles Kim Engelbrecht’s hair at the water’s edge of the V&A Waterfront yacht marina in Cape Town...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos