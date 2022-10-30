Humour

How Mike + the Mechanics helped me mend things with my dad

Their song 'The Living Years' resonated with me when I was 17 and having a difficult relationship with Dad

I wasn’t there on the evening my father passed away. I didn’t cry when I heard the news. I cry easily. My younger brother, the one we call “Umfundisi” (the priest) when we’re skinnering about him, called me that fateful Thursday and broke the news. He drew his last breath in his own bed in the second house he built. Next to him were his wife of 50 years and Umfundisi. They were in the middle of a prayer or Holy Mass. Apparently, he looked at them, gasped, and died. When my brother told me, I went quiet, sighed and thanked him for being there. ..