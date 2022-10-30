A-Listers
IN PICS | Bravery, excellence and the man in black — Karl Lagerfeld — all in a week
30 October 2022 - 00:02
From rewarding brave journalists, to hobnobbing with the boldly dressed, then throw in a book launch by the epitome of black excellence .....
A-Listers
IN PICS | Bravery, excellence and the man in black — Karl Lagerfeld — all in a week
From rewarding brave journalists, to hobnobbing with the boldly dressed, then throw in a book launch by the epitome of black excellence .....
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos