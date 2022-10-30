WTF is Going On?

Tapping your foot is the best way to lose weight, believe it or not

Research says activating your calf muscles — the part of the calf that runs from your knee to your heel — works wonders for your fat cells

All those weekend warriors and spandex heroes, for all the toiling iron men and corporate ultra-marathon runners, for all the transalpine cyclists, million-mile swimmers and angry cross-fitters — have I got news for you. Turns out we’ve got at all wrong. We could have just as easily been sitting at our desks, which would have had a much more positive outcome on our metabolisms. All we needed to do was twitch our soleus muscle, like one of those anxious kids with a nervous foot-tapping condition...