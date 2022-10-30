Lifestyle

Motoring

The little Yaris that could: looking back on a year of GR Cup racing

30 October 2022 - 00:00
Thomas Falkiner Motoring writer

The year has blasted on by and so has the inaugural Toyota GR Cup that I was fortunate enough to be involved in under the TimesLIVE banner. Now just to recap in case your short-term memory is as fried as mine, this is a new one-make racing series that uses the fiery little GR Yaris as its base: a stillborn rally car that Toyota decided to unleash upon everyday streets in limited numbers. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Celebs and royalty will step out in style to recognise Zulu King Misuzulu The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. DStv is ditching its app on older Samsung and Hisense smart TVs: here is how to ... Lifestyle
  3. Save big by bundling your DStv package with uncapped fibre internet Lifestyle
  4. Ye escorted out of Skechers' LA office after rapper arrived 'unannounced' Lifestyle
  5. Luxury handbags are now an investment Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...