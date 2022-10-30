Motoring
The little Yaris that could: looking back on a year of GR Cup racing
30 October 2022 - 00:00
The year has blasted on by and so has the inaugural Toyota GR Cup that I was fortunate enough to be involved in under the TimesLIVE banner. Now just to recap in case your short-term memory is as fried as mine, this is a new one-make racing series that uses the fiery little GR Yaris as its base: a stillborn rally car that Toyota decided to unleash upon everyday streets in limited numbers. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.