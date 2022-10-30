‘The White Lotus’ season 2 brings murder to the Med

Hugely successful TV series ‘The White Lotus’ returns to the small screen — in a new country, with a new cast but the same old shenanigans

Writer, actor, director Mike White had been diligently creating his distinctive, wry dramedies that prick the bubble of American social foibles for decades before he hit awards gold with The White Lotus last year. It's a deceptively simple premise — class inequality and privilege are darkly dissected over the course of a week in the lives of guests and employees at a luxury hotel in Hawaii, where it’s all fun and games until somebody turns up dead. The show became the water cooler sensation of the American summer and went on to win 10 Emmy Awards this year...