Opinion
What does it take to get some peace around here? A glitch in WhatsApp
When WhatsApp went down worldwide, finally, there was peace on Earth
30 October 2022 - 00:00
On Tuesday morning, for less than two hours, the UN and beauty pageant contestants finally got what they’ve been asking for: world peace...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.