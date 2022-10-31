Sandton’s Acsiopolis precinct: Where all your lifestyle needs are met

Centrally located on Benmore Road, Sandton, Johannesburg, the Acsiopolis precinct — pronounced (ak-shop-oh-liss) — is more than what meets the eye. This high-rise building has taken the multi-use development concept to new heights with an impressive lifestyle offering.

A hotel that has it all

This precinct includes the 561-room luxury @Sandton-Hotel, where guests enjoy access to a private gym, a clubhouse with a heated pool, a children’s play area, a whisky and cigar lounge, and the hotel’s restaurant in addition to all the other Acsiopolis amenities.

Live, work and play

The 474 upmarket leased @Sandton-Apartments were constructed with the residents’ lifestyle top of mind, catering to people at all stages of life, from millennials to Gen X empty nesters. Making the move to @Sandton-Apartments comes with a myriad on-site services — there are even doctors’ rooms available for residents.

On-site childcare

For childcare support during the week, the @Sandton-Kids on-site crèche is available for all residents and anyone who works in the Sandton area and would like to have their little ones close to their office. @Sandton-Kids, for children between the ages of six months and four years old, is open from 6.30am to 6pm with half day and full day options available (meals are included).

Business offerings

The contemporary Co Worx workspace offers 58 hot desks for remote, hybrid and freelance workers, and fixed office spaces that are available for use on a lease basis to small businesses. Facilities include an open-plan pause area, coffee station and wireless printing and photocopying facilities.

Private office pods are available for private meetings and phone calls. Uninterrupted high-speed Wi-Fi makes for seamless connectivity and virtual and in-person meetings can be accommodated in the boardrooms on offer. On the business front, conferencing and event facilities include an 80-seater auditorium and dedicated function rooms.

Gourmet goodies and everyday essentials

@Sandton-Deli stocks a range of high-quality products made using ingredients sourced locally and abroad, from Illy coffee on the run, grab-and-go sandwiches and smoothies, to freshly baked artisanal bread, wine and other liquor options. There are also everyday essentials at competitive prices.

Relax and rejuvenate

You’ll find @Sandton-Spa on the ground floor of the @Sandton-Hotel. Four single private treatment rooms and one private treatment room for couples, are fully air-conditioned, sanitised and fitted with atmospheric mood lighting that sets the tone for complete relaxation. @Sandton-Spa has a unisex sauna and steam room, available to all guests making use of the spa facilities.

Backup utility services

The Acsiopolis precinct has a full backup power supply, with generators powering up should there be an outage. An uninterrupted supply of water, which can last more than two and a half days, mitigates any service interruptions — ensuring less stressful living.

Making the move to Acsiopolis makes perfect sense when every lifestyle need is met in one place.

For more information go to Acsiopolis, visit @Sandton-Apartments and @Sandton-Hotel located at 5 Benmore Road, Benmore Gardens, Sandton, Johannesburg or call +27 11-440-1444 (apartments) and +27 11-395-4777 (hotel).

This article was paid for by Acsiopolis.