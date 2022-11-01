Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has revealed that her daughter Lilibet has just started walking, and gave more insight into her home life.
She revealed this titbit during the latest episode of her Spotify show, Archetypes, which tackled the roles of “good wife/bad wife” as well as “good mom/bad mom” with a slew of guests including Canadian first lady and the duchess's friend Sophie Trudeau, American actress Pamela Adlon as well as comedian Sam Jay.
During her conversation with Pamela, about juggling various roles as women, Meghan revealed that she was in “the thick of things” raising toddlers.
“Lily just started walking. She’s a year and a couple months old and Archie’s just over three years old. So I’m in the thick of it,” she revealed.
Meghan says Lilibet has ‘just started walking’ as she gives rare glimpse into home life
Image: Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images
‘They’re doing great’: Prince Harry shares update on Archie, Lilibet
Pamela and the duchess then went on to compare notes, with Meghan opening up about the “morning rush” in her home to prepare for the day.
This included preparing Archie’s lunch before the tot goes to school, making breakfast for the family and feeding the dogs.
In conversation, the duchess opened up about how hard the British citizenship test was for her.
This came after Pamela touched on her journey to British citizenship, which she got last year.
“That citizenship exam is so hard. I was studying for it and I remember going ‘oh, my goodness’. I would ask my husband ’did you know this?’.” Pamela cheekily quipped; “I think they made it harder for you.”
