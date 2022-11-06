Lifestyle

Bite-sized Reviews

‘Elesin Oba’, ‘Inside Man’ & ‘The Long Call’: Five things to stream right now

Movies and shows to binge-watch this weekend

06 November 2022 - 00:00
Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer
'Elesin Oba, the King’s Horseman' is based on Nigeria’s most famous play, 'Death and the King’s Horseman', written in 1975 by Nobel Prize-winning author, activist and academic Wole Soyinka.
Image: Supplied

ELESIN OBA: THE KING'S HORSEMAN

The final film from pioneering Nigerian director Biyi Bandele offers an epic adaptation of Nobel Prize-winner Wole Soyinka’s seminal play about a colonial-era horseman whose plans for ritual suicide to serve his master in the afterlife are thwarted by colonial authorities.

Where to stream it: Netflix

How much time you’ll need to binge it: 90 minutes

WATCH | The trailer for Elesin Oba: The King's Horseman'.

LOUIS ARMSTRONG'S BLACK & BLUES

Director Sacha Jenkins offers rare archival glimpses into the life and times of legendary jazz pioneer Louis Armstrong. He aims to recontextualise the groundbreaking musical and cultural achievements within the context of the publicly unspoken challenges Armstrong faced as a black artist in a racially segregated and hostile America.

Where to stream it: Apple TV+

How much time you’ll need to binge it: 2 hours

WATCH | The trailer for 'Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues'.

INSIDE MAN

David Tennant and Stanley Tucci star in this crime-thriller from Sherlock creator Steven Moffat. When a prisoner on death row in the US, who specialises in using his deductive skills to aid police and families, is approached with a truly strange disappearance case by a British investigative journalist, he soon finds himself embroiled in a twisted labyrinth of secrecy and shame that will connect him with a woman trapped in the cellar of a British vicarage.

Where to stream it: Netflix

How much time you’ll need to binge it: 4 hours

WATCH | The trailer for 'Inside Man'.

THE LONG CALL

Best-selling British author Ann Cleeves' latest creation, detective Matthew Venn, comes to the screen in this adaptation of the story of his return to the evangelical community of his childhood. This after the death of his father and a murder that will force him to confront a past he’s tried to leave behind.

Where to stream it: Britbox

How much time you’ll need to binge it: 4 hours

WATCH | The trailer for 'The Long Call'.

THE DEVIL'S HOUR

Peter Capaldi exercises his impressively creepy acting chops in this supernatural-mystery series in which an exhausted social worker finds herself inexplicably waking up every morning during the so-called “devil’s hour”. She must find out, with the help of a dangerous convict, what is going on and how it may or may not be related to a gruesome murder.

Where to stream it: Prime Video

How much time you’ll need to binge it: 6 hours

WATCH | The trailer for 'The Devil's Hour'.

