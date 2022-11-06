WTF is Going On?

Fear not, foul-mouthed reader ... swearing is good for you

The use of profanity has been proven to have physiological, psychological and even cognitive benefits

The words that popped unbidden from my mouth when I saw Heidi Klum wriggle onto the red carpet as a giant salmon pink, undulating, fleshy, wormy worm on Halloween at her newly reinstated party in the Big Apple were something along the lines of "Holy s***! What the f*** is that?" They are unprintable, much like the title of this column. We’re a family newspaper after all...