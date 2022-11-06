A-Listers
IN PICS | After saving Grace with a bath, it’s time to celebrate
While Rosebank’s Hyatt Regency remains dark, there’s reason to pop the champers at 54 on Bath
06 November 2022 - 00:00
It used to be said that if you wanted to be seen making a deal, do it at the Hyatt, but if you wanted to do business quietly, meet at the Grace...
A-Listers
IN PICS | After saving Grace with a bath, it’s time to celebrate
While Rosebank’s Hyatt Regency remains dark, there’s reason to pop the champers at 54 on Bath
It used to be said that if you wanted to be seen making a deal, do it at the Hyatt, but if you wanted to do business quietly, meet at the Grace...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos