Film Review

‘Triangle of Sadness’ had Cannes crowds either disgusted or delighted

It's a cringe-filled takedown of the worlds of fashion and luxury holiday-making, but Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund likes pushing the boundaries

Ruben Östlund was born in 1974 and grew up on the island of Styrsö in Sweden. His mother was a schoolteacher with strong Communist sympathies; his brother would later become a right-wing conservative so heated political debates were a regular occurrence at dinner time in the Östlund house...