Opinion
We can learn a lot about life from watching sports
There are rules and there is pride — two necessary factors to make living good
06 November 2022 - 00:00
The Alt toggle on my DStv decoder remote was getting a good workout last Sunday. The Proteas were playing India in the T20 World Cup in Australia (a critical game in log standings for the semifinals), while the Blue Bulls were playing the Sharks in the Rugby Championships at Loftus Versfeld. Both contests went through alternating fortunes, with the cricket going down to the final three balls. Exciting stuff...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.