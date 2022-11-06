Opinion

We can learn a lot about life from watching sports

There are rules and there is pride — two necessary factors to make living good

The Alt toggle on my DStv decoder remote was getting a good workout last Sunday. The Proteas were playing India in the T20 World Cup in Australia (a critical game in log standings for the semifinals), while the Blue Bulls were playing the Sharks in the Rugby Championships at Loftus Versfeld. Both contests went through alternating fortunes, with the cricket going down to the final three balls. Exciting stuff...