Humour

Why does seeing a celeb turn most of us into blubbering idiots?

The adoration of public figures is as old as our species

Michael Jackson owed thousands of fans refunds for the exorbitantly priced tickets they bought to watch him perform. With screaming, sweaty fans waiting for hours for his Gloved Majesty, he would tease them by letting them hear that signature heartbeat from Smooth Criminal for about five seconds...